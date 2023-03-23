OFFERS
Fri, March 24
Mohave Community College hosts Easter triathlon

The Mohave Community College Student Nurses Association will hold an Easter Triathlon on Saturday, April 1 at the MCC Kingman campus. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave Community College Student Nurses Association will hold an Easter Triathlon on Saturday, April 1 at the MCC Kingman campus. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 23, 2023 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Student Nurses Association is hosting an Easter Triathlon.

Participants will run with the Easter Bunny, negotiate an obstacle course, earn prizes and much more, MCC wrote in a news release. Food will be available.

The event is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at MCC’s Kingman Campus at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Admission is one non-perishable food item. All ages are welcome.

