Mohave Community College hosts Easter triathlon

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Student Nurses Association is hosting an Easter Triathlon.

Participants will run with the Easter Bunny, negotiate an obstacle course, earn prizes and much more, MCC wrote in a news release. Food will be available.

The event is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at MCC’s Kingman Campus at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Admission is one non-perishable food item. All ages are welcome.