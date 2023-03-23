Rants and Raves | March 24, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Grocery store merger – Keep Smith’s. My bank is there. My meds are there. I shop there. I am assuming of these stores some will be gone and replaced.

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest – You’re killing our nation, Orange Man. Why don’t you move to Russia? You can work for your buddy Putin.

Tom Allen letter: With Hobbs at the helm, things may start to improve in Arizona – Is he kidding? First, Fox called the election early. Hobbs is completely corrupt, oversaw her own election, didn’t show up for debates and desperately tried to destroy Brnovich’s trying to fight Arizona election corruption.



Tom Ciardullo letter: Why can’t our leaders just get along? – We can’t get along while Democrats push slaughtering the unborn, throw God out, spend us into trillions in debt for insane reasons, push Critical Race Theory and white supremacy, and teach youngsters they can change genders. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is right. That is madness.



No one is suggesting we default on our nation’s debt. That is a lie. There is more than enough revenue to prevent that and to pay Social Security and Medicare. But, even with all this revenue, it is not enough to keep spending like drunken sailors. To reduce inflation we need to reduce spending, period.

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protests – Why continue using AP stories that consistently lie about Trump. There was no insurrection (no guns on Trump people) and no cops were injured, but the cops injured many including a number who died.

Trump versus DeSantis: Very different styles – Most who know DeSantis admit he is not easy to like and it’s his way or no way unlike Trump who let’s us know who he is from the get-go. Trump’s accomplishments in four years were astonishing. A good read.

Tom Allen letter: With Hobbs at the helm, things may start to improve in Arizona – Now we have a governor who does not care about the border, stopping murders from execution. She won’t support police just like all other Democratic states. God help us.

Fentanyl deaths up, harsher penalties sought – This is ridiculous. Please, go to the source. Biden’s open border where China sends part of fentanyl pills to Mexico. They are then made and sold by cartels to Americans. Close the border. Biden’s killing and destroying Americans in every way possible.



