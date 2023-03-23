OFFERS
White Cliffs Middle School students benefiting from virtual learning program

A White Cliffs Middle School student uses an educational support system called Paper in class. It gives students access to tutors. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 23, 2023 6:16 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 23, 2023 6:31 PM

KINGMAN – Students, teachers and administrators alike at White Cliffs Middle School are reaping the benefits of a successful partnership with Paper, the leading Educational Support System that works with over 400 school districts nationwide.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Kingman Unified School District partnered with Paper so that all students in grades six through eight could gain access to unlimited, 24/7 virtual tutoring and academic support at no cost to students and families.

According to a KUSD news release, White Cliffs Middle School students are among the top users of the Paper platform in the district.

To date, 75% of middle schoolers at White Cliffs have taken advantage of the service, resulting in close to 500 hours of live tutoring.

Paper instantly connects students to tutors who help them study for tests, complete assignments and explore new topics.

Unlimited support is available for all subjects and in multiple languages anytime and from anywhere.

Students can also upload written work of any kind, from book reports to resumes and more, for detailed feedback.

“Paper is an outstanding addition to White Cliffs academic resources,” White Cliffs Middle School Principal Jerusha Presnal said. “We find that it provides students with an additional educational support system where and when they need help. Students can access a variety of personalized learning opportunities, including round-the-clock tutoring in over 200 content areas.”

According to internal data compiled by Paper, the 1,800-plus sessions recorded so far clocked in at an average of 25 minutes each. Math was the most popular subject during these tutoring sessions.

Teachers and administrators can review student activity and track progress on the Paper platform.

With handy reporting capabilities, they can pinpoint where students need help and where they’re excelling.

“Teachers appreciate the Review Center feature where students receive feedback prior to submitting their essays. At White Cliffs, we find that Paper has proven to be an extraordinary resource for both students and teachers,” Presnal explained.

White Cliffs Middle School students had positive feedback for the virtual learning platform as well.

“My tutor worked hard to help me understand what I was doing,” one student said.

“He worked out the problem with me step by step until I could finally grasp the concept. I'd say we did pretty well overall,” the student continued.

