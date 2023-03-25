OFFERS
Sun, March 26
Battle of Mohave golf season ends with scramble competition

Mike Hauffe (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 6:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 2023 Battle of Mohave County coed team-play golf season concluded Monday, March 20 at Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave.

A scramble, mixing players from the five participating clubs – Chaparral Country Club, Kingman Men’s Golf Association, Los Lagos Golf Course, Rivers Edge Golf Course and Valle Vista Golf Course – was played followed by the season awards presentation.

Winning the day's scramble was the team of Robert Zeller and Dave Kroo of Valle Vista, Cheryll Hudson of Rivers Edge and David Love of Kingman MGA.

The season team points champions were Glenn Barfknecht, Paul Carpenter, Dave Kroo and Stan Mirovaliev for the Valle Vista C team. The 2023 individual points champion was Mike Hauffe of Valle Vista.

Certificates of achievement were also presented to the weekly battle winners – Mike Hauffe, Barbara Pearcy (twice), George Middleton, Paul Carpenter, Heather Iverson, Dave Kroo and Denny Rainey.

