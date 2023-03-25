OFFERS
Beale Street Theater to present ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Beale Street Theater will present Fiddler on the Roof at the Kingman High School on March 31, April 1, April 7 and April 8.

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will present the classic Broadway version of Fiddler on the Roof.

Shows will be staged on March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St., according to a news release.

Matinees will be held at 1 p.m. on April 1 and April 8.

The musical is directed by Aaron Demke and Art Swanson will be directing a live pit orchestra.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased at the theater’s website or at the door.

VIP tickets are also available. They include reserved seating and access to the VIP room.

Attendees who purchase their VIP tickets before the day of the show will receive an email with their reserved seats.

Those who purchase their VIP tickets on the day of the show will be given their reserved seats at the show.

The VIP room is open 30 minutes prior to show time and during intermission.

It includes refreshments.

For more information email info@bealestreettheater.com., call 928-530-8432, or visit the website at https://bealestreettheater.com/event/fiddler-on-the-roof.

The news release said the play is rich in historical and ethnic detail, and its universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.

“Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters,” the news release said.

“With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.”

