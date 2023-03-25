Breakfast: The most-important meal of the day

We can’t hear the message enough: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!”

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

You would think that missing a meal would decrease our calorie intake and help us lose weight. On the contrary, consuming breakfast can help promote weight loss.

Breakfast is the first meal that we consume after sleeping for several hours. During this period of inactivity, our body’s metabolism slows down, and our body was in a period of starvation. Breakfast is necessary to boost our metabolism for the day.

If we skip breakfast, we force our bodies to work on low energy reserves. If you ate dinner the night before around 6 p.m. and wait until noon to eat lunch, that’s 18 hours of providing no fuel for your body.

Calories are necessary for our bodies to be at top performance physically and mentally. All bodily functions, including digesting and burning fat, need fuel. So, the first thing we can do to have a better weight loss is to not skip the meal.

Breakfast will also help prevent us from feeling hungry. A steady intake of fuel (calories) will help regulate our appetite so that we don’t feel deprived, frustrated and tempted to overeat.

However, many people who do consume breakfast could stand to make better choices. Keep a few nutrients in mind when making your selections. Consider protein, fiber, and calcium when selecting breakfast items. There are many good options to choose from to obtain these important nutrients that can help with our weight loss efforts.



Protein is important for protecting lean muscle mass, and fiber will help you feel full. Both are found in many common breakfast items. Eggs, low fat cheese, low-fat dairy (i.e., skim milk, low fat yogurt) and Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplements are excellent protein choices.

There are many high-fiber fruits such as bananas, apples, and strawberries; as well as many high-fiber cereals to choose from.

Whole grain breads are also a good source of fiber. Calcium currently is receiving much attention in research for its positive influence on weight loss. Calcium can also be obtained through low-fat cheeses, skim milk, non/low fat yogurt, and non/low-fat cottage cheese.

These food selections may not be as convenient as grabbing something and eating on the run. But they don’t take much time to prepare, either.

You can also sweeten things up by adding fruit to cereal, to yogurt, and to cottage cheese. You can enjoy eggs with cheese, or toast and cheese. Consider waking up five or 10 minutes earlier to have time for breakfast. It’s worth the nutrients, variety and enjoyment you can add to your day.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s weight loss tip of the week. If you have started applying these tips and are still struggling with weight loss, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.