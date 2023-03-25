DeLeRee is county’s Delinquent Tax Supervisor

KINGMAN – Michael DeLeRee is the delinquent tax supervisor in the Mohave County Treasurer's Office. By the very nature of his job, he must deal with the difficult financial problems of county taxpayers day to day. Virtually each day he walks into his office, his duties include researching delinquent tax accounts, contacting property owners with delinquent taxes and discussing the best way for resolution for them and the county; answering all questions regarding delinquent taxes, liens, and anything that doesn't pertain to the current tax year; processing tax lien assignments for investors; screening legal paperwork for tax lien foreclosures, and preparing tax deeds.

Overall, the Mohave County Treasurer's Office is responsible for financial transactions, including issuing Mohave County tax bills, and collecting personal and real property tax payments. The treasurer and the tax collector's office are part of the Mohave County Finance Department that encompasses all financial functions of the local government. Common public record requests include property ownership records, property tax rolls and records, property-tax payment information, liens, tax revenue information, uncashed checks and warrants, unpaid tax lists, and excess proceeds lists.

DeLeRee says some of his responsibilities include overseeing the annual delinquent tax lien sale, answering questions from Mohave County property owners regarding delinquent taxes and, especially, how best to resolve that delinquency. He processes delinquent tax payments, verifies tax lien foreclosure paperwork and assists Treasurer SueAnn Mello with the issuance of treasurer's deeds. It’s a lot of work for this former Marine.

DeLeRee works diligently with the delinquent taxpayer. The bottom line is there’s an amount the taxpayer still owes and it must be paid with a cashier’s check or money order. He says Mohave County is “very lax compared to most of the other Arizona counties.” He works with the delinquency as best he can. A tax lien doesn’t fall into place until about 17 months afterwards. That’s considerable leeway, right there. DeLeRee says. “We work with the customers within any reasonable way in their budget to get the lien paid off.”

DeLeRee spent 20 years working as a UH-1N Huey helicopter mechanic and crew chief. The staff sergeant earned his combat aircrew wings under dangerous circumstances during two deployments to Iraq. He also spent much time domestically working out of Camp Pendleton in California. Many lost or stranded hiker rescues are in the mix there over the years. He got over 2,200 hours of flight time and retired from the Marine Corps in December, 2012. He adds that he’s spent most of his life in a military town or in a county like Mohave. He adds that “Kingman has that same level of enthusiasm for the military.” He’s says he’s grateful for that.

So, what would occur next after all of DeLeRee’s stellar Marine experiences? He moved to Kingman in early 2013. He spent two years attending Mohave Community College, earning his associates degree in business administration. He joined the treasurer's office in September, 2018 and moved up to the Tax Lien Department in 2019 and has “enjoyed learning the myriad aspects of the delinquent tax/tax lien foreclosure process.”

Getting away from his “delinquent tax” position, DeLeRee leads a relatively quiet life at home. He shares it with a feisty rescue Chihuahua named Gaia. In turn, the two of them share it with four Aldabra tortoises (that type of tortoise is among the largest in the world.) He has “a pretty extensive art collection” and even maintains a website selling the art.

DeLeRee says he works with a great team. "I've been with the county for a little over five years. I'm happy to come to work each day knowing that this small group of 22 very proficient individuals can handle all of the treasury duties for the fifth-largest populated county in Arizona and fifth largest by area in the U.S."

(This is one in a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)