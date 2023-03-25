Guest Column | Think twice before buying a warranty from telemarketers

When it comes to telemarketing and extended auto warranties, what you’re promised on the phone may not be what you get.

Thinking about getting an extended auto warranty? Get the coverage in writing before you pay. Make sure what the seller has told you matches what’s written in the contract. Few auto service contracts cover all repairs and maintenance.

Think twice before buying an extended auto warranty from a telemarketer. They may have no connection to your car’s manufacturer or an authorized dealer, even if they claim to.

Check if the company has a good reputation. Search for their name and words like “review” or “complaint” to see if people have had issues in the past.

(Kira Krown is a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission.)