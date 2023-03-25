OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Guest Column | Think twice before buying a warranty from telemarketers

KIRA KROWN
Originally Published: March 25, 2023 6 p.m.

When it comes to telemarketing and extended auto warranties, what you’re promised on the phone may not be what you get.

Thinking about getting an extended auto warranty? Get the coverage in writing before you pay. Make sure what the seller has told you matches what’s written in the contract. Few auto service contracts cover all repairs and maintenance.

Think twice before buying an extended auto warranty from a telemarketer. They may have no connection to your car’s manufacturer or an authorized dealer, even if they claim to.

Check if the company has a good reputation. Search for their name and words like “review” or “complaint” to see if people have had issues in the past.

(Kira Krown is a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State