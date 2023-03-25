OFFERS
Mohave County issues nine building permits

Mohave County issued nine building permits in the week ending Friday, March 17. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued nine building permits in the week ending Friday, March 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 6:08 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 25, 2023 6:27 PM

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending March 17:

– Walsh Mechanical Services LLC: Kingman; HVAC replacement like for like

– Gray, Randal: 2100 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; move electrical panel 100 amp

– P & M Electric Inc: Kingman; electrical up to 400 amp

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3187 W. Carmichael Road, Kingman; 20 amp gfi & tub replacement

– Carmona, George: 1557 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; demo m/h only due to fire damage

– Tristate Electric: 5215 Huntington Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement “like for like”

– Leuschen, Donald: 1076 Laurel Lane, Mohave Valley; 100 amp panel replacement “like for like”

– Bassett, David: Mohave Valley; demo back m/h

– Cooper, Jerry: 367 N. Palm Drive, strip; relocate existing electrical service/replace meter bas & service panel

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 23:

– AstarFormula 1 LLC dba Astar Vendors: 2720 Lousie Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Agape Tile: 4283 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; contractor

– Mama Has Style Boutique LLC: 2912 Diamond Sput St., Kingman; boutique

– Mirabelli Corporation America: 815 Norah Crescent; construction management

– Brandon Evans Electric; 26020 S. Valencia Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Dart Property Preservation LLC: 2803 McConnico Road, Kingman; contractor

