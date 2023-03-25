Mohave County issues nine building permits

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending March 17:

– Walsh Mechanical Services LLC: Kingman; HVAC replacement like for like

– Gray, Randal: 2100 E. Warwick Road, Mohave Valley; move electrical panel 100 amp

– P & M Electric Inc: Kingman; electrical up to 400 amp

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3187 W. Carmichael Road, Kingman; 20 amp gfi & tub replacement

– Carmona, George: 1557 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; demo m/h only due to fire damage

– Tristate Electric: 5215 Huntington Road, Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement “like for like”

– Leuschen, Donald: 1076 Laurel Lane, Mohave Valley; 100 amp panel replacement “like for like”

– Bassett, David: Mohave Valley; demo back m/h

– Cooper, Jerry: 367 N. Palm Drive, strip; relocate existing electrical service/replace meter bas & service panel

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 23:

– AstarFormula 1 LLC dba Astar Vendors: 2720 Lousie Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Agape Tile: 4283 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; contractor

– Mama Has Style Boutique LLC: 2912 Diamond Sput St., Kingman; boutique

– Mirabelli Corporation America: 815 Norah Crescent; construction management

– Brandon Evans Electric; 26020 S. Valencia Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Dart Property Preservation LLC: 2803 McConnico Road, Kingman; contractor