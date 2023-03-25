Rants and Raves | March 26, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

It seems to me that in a region with such a large population of moral crusaders voting to ensure every pregnancy results in birth regardless of whether the parent(s) are fit to or want to raise a child, there should be an abundance of altruistic volunteers to provide support for the kids that end up in foster care.

I have to question the intelligence level of the writer who strung Radical Fascist MAGA Movement together. A dictionary may be a useful addition before another attempt at prose. Be nice if name calling came to an end.

Supporting any dictatorship is treason. Dictatorships can harvest your organs, take your guns, and starve, enslave and torture you. Trump gave the globalist New World Order capitalists trillions in tax breaks.

Attorney General Mayes hears grocery merger fears – I say file suit against the merger, AG Mayes.

Every week I read Rants and Raves and it reminds me how much I wish I had not moved to this divisive, hateful town. But I own a beautiful home and it’s so inexpensive to live here so I stay.

Are you Trumpsters blind, deaf and dumb? Go ahead and bury your heads in the sand and deny the insurrection. We all saw it with our own eyes and heard it with our own ears.

I’m not the greatest when it comes to math, but I would not brag about my failure to use the school systems.

Rants and Raves is filled with bogus claims from Republicans. Many of these rants don’t hold up to scrutiny such as “open borders” or Biden killing Americans. That was Trump – one million dead from COVID. Quit drinking the Kool-Aid.

Kingman woman in custody after assaulting motel manager – I’ve seen our greatest country on earth reduced to the current mess. Liberals replaced God with Critical Race Theory, especially in the military. Biden’s open border has brought death and destruction with fentanyl. Let’s take America back. Start with prayers, including for this woman.