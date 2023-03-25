Vols boys tennis team wins 8-1

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team improved to 4-1 for the season with a lopsided 8-1 win over visiting Paradise Honors on Thursday, March 23.

Singles winners for the Volunteers included No. 1 senior Kohen Juelfs, who beat junior Joseph Delli Bovi 6-0, 6-0.

Also notching wins in singles competition for Lee Williams were No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-2. 6-3), No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0) and No. 5 freshamn Max Swapp (6-1, 6-4.)

Winning in doubles play for the Volunteers were No. 1 Juelfs and McNiven (8-1), No. 2 Elijah Larson and Brown (8-1), and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (8-5).

Paradise Honors is 3-5 for the season.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 7, Paradise Honors 2

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team beat visiting Paradise Honors 7-2 on Thursday, March 23.

No. 1 junior Tatum Taylor notched a 6-4. 6-1 win over Paradise Honors junior Danica Carlson.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams included No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-3, 6-3), No. 3 junior Portia Koebke (7-5, 6-2), No. 4 junior Bristol Bratley (6-2, 6-2) and No. 5 sophomore Brynn Larson (6-3, 6-1.

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-0) and No. 2 Larson and Koebke (8-7).

Lee Williams improved to 3-1 on the season, while Paradise Honors fell to 1-7.

Kingman 7, Sedona Red Rock 2

SEDONA – The visiting Kingman High School girls tennis team notched a 7-2 win over Sedona Red Rock on Thursday, March 23.

No. 1 Savana Whatley led the Lady Bulldogs, winning her singles match 6-1. 6-6, 7-3.

Other singles winners for Kingman were No. 3 junior Ashlee Merz-Houghton (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 junior Cassidy Hoover (6-1, 6-1), No. 5 junior Alicia Williams (6-0, 6-3) and No. 6 junior Victoria Monzillo (6-0, 3-0).

In doubles play Kingman got wins from No. 2 Merz-Houghton and Hoover (8-1) and No. 3 Williams and Monzillo (8-6).

Kingman improved to 3-2 while Sedona Red Rock remains winless at 0-3.

Baseball

River Valley 15, Kingman Academy 0

FORT MOHAVE – The River Valley High School baseball team shutout visiting Kingman Academy 15-0 on Thursday, March 23 in a game shortened to three innings due to the mercy rule.

The Dust Devils scored nine runs in the second inning to secure the win, their first of the season.

Academy managed just one hit, a single by junior Trevan Jaques. River Valley had 11 hits, including three for extra bases.

Kingman Academy is now 3-3 for the season under head coach Chad Benson.

Softball

Bradshaw Mountain 11, Lee Williams 5

PRESOTT VALLEY – The Bradshaw Mountain High School baseball team beat Lee Williams High School 11-5 on Thursday, March 23 in Prescott Valley.

The Volunteers, who are now 1-4 for the season, managed six hits, including two each by freshman Sami Marshall and junior Jade Russell. Junior Gage Coffman doubled for the losers.

The Lady Volunteers stole seven bases – three by senior Taturn Meins and two each by junior J. Mitchell and sophomore Laila Wilden. The Lady Bears had 14 hits.

Yuma Catholic 13, Kingman 1

YUMA – The Yuma Catholic High School Shamrocks notched a 13-1 win over visiting Kingman in five innings on Wednesday, March 22.

Kingman slipped to 1-2 on the season with the loss.

River Valley 15, Kingman Academy 0

FORT MOHAVE – The River Valley High School softball team scored in every inning to beat visiting Kingman Academy 15-0 on Thursday, March 23.

Academy had just two hits in the five-inning game, singles by seniors Aspen Johnson and Kimber Privetts. River Valley had19 hits, and seven were for extra bases, including two homers by freshman Tamarie Williams.

Kingman Academy slipped to 4-2 for the season with the loss.

Track

Lee Williams track squads post good finishes in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Lee Williams High School senior Drayden Allen won two events at the 18-team Maricopa Invitational in Phoenix on Saturday, March 18.

Allen prevailed in the shot put with a 53-04 effort, and won the discus with a throw that covered 161-08.

Senior Tyler Allred was third in the high jump (5:09), and sixth in the long jump 19-03.

Allred was also a part of the fifth-place 4x100 meter relay team with sophomore Johnny MacGregor, Devin White and Alexander Green.

Junior Wyatt Pickering finished third at 3200 meters in 10:11,93, while senior William Chmiel was sixth in 10:37.40 at that distance.

MacGregor was third in the high jump (5:09), and sixth in the long jump (19-03) and the 110 meter hurdles (17:19).

The Lee Williams girls squad also participated, and senior Arianna Hannan was third in both the shot put (32:03.25) and the discus (105-00).

Sophomore Paige Becker was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17:86) and junior Abigayle Harviston finished sixth (18:11). Harviston also had a seventh-place finish in the long jump (13-10).

Junior Taliyah Crook placed fifth in the 400-meter run (1:07.33), and Lady Volunteers’ 4x100 relay team composed of Harviston, Becker, Lindsey-Lynn Morris and Lauren Keller finished sixth.