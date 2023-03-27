Lee Williams drops doubleheader to Bradshaw Mountain

BASEBALL

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Lee Williams High School baseball team lost both games of a double header at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley by scores of 20-3 and 11-2.

The first game lasted only five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Volunteer trailed just 4-3 through two innings, but Bradshaw Mountain scored 11 runs in the third inning and five in the fifth inning to secure the win.

Lee Williams had five hits in the first game, including a 2-2 performance by junior Vonn Anderson, who singled twice and drove in two runs.

Sophomore Izaiah Orozco had a double, while senior Troy Edwards and junior Brandon Kline also hit safely.

Anderson took the loss for the Volunteers while Nate Ramirez of Bradshaw Mountain was the winning pitcher.

In the nightcap, Lee Williams kept it closer, losing 11-2.

Bradshaw Mountain built an 8-1 lead through four innings and went on to earn the win in seven innings.

Lee Williams had five hits, all singles. Junior Noah Petrauschke had two singles, whicl junior Nick Kennedy had an RBI single.

Senior Josh Khazaai got the win for Bradshaw Mountain, while Brayden Petersen took the loss for Lee Williams.

The Volunteers slipped to 2-3 on the season with the losses. Bradshaw Mountain improved to 4-2.

Yuma Catholic 11, Kingman 0

YUMA – Yuma Catholic scored eight runs in the bottom the fourth inning to beat Kingman in five innings in a game stopped by the 10-run mercy rule. The final scored was 11-0.

Yuma Catholic pounded out 13 hits, compared to just two for punchless Kingman.

The Bulldogs got scratch singles by sophomore Isaiah Houston and junior Eathen Galindo, and fell to 2-2 on the season. Yuma Catholic improved to 5-2.

RIVER VALLEY 15, Kingman Academy 0

FORT MOHAVE – River Valley topped visiting Kingman Academy 15-0 on Friday, March 23 in a game shortened to three innings due to the 10-run mercy role.

The Dust Devils scored nine runs in the second inning to secure the win.

The Tigers, who fell to 3-3, had just one hit, a single by junior Trevan Jaques. River Valley is also 3-3, with two of the wins coming over Kingman Academy.

Softball

Bradshaw Mountain 11, Lee Williams 5

Bradshaw Mountain 9, Lee Williams 2

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Lady Volunteers dropped a pair of games to Bradshaw Mountain a doubleheader played in Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, March 23. The game scores were 12-5 in the opener and 9-2 in the nightcap.

Lee Williams had six hits in the opener, including two each by freshman Sami Marshall and junior Jade Russell. Junior Gaje Coffman also had a double for the Lady Volunteers, which fell to 1-4 for the season. Marshall and Coffman had RBIs.

Bradshaw Mountain had 14 hits, including five doubles and a homer, to notch the win. They improved to 4-2 overall.