Arizona bill to beef up ballot chain of custody record passes committee

PHOENIX – A measure to heavily document each step of a ballots chain of custody passed the Senate Election Committee.

House Bill 2961 sponsored by Rep. Justin Heap (R-District 10) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) would require county supervisors to provide a chain of custody record for ballots, including the time and signature of each supervisor beginning at the printing locations to the transportation, storage and delivery to the county recorder/officer in charge of elections and to any voting location.

It would also require ballot boxes to be locked with a “tamper evident seal.” Law enforcement would also need to be present during the lock box transferring phase. Currently, law enforcement can aid in ballot box transportation if it’s practical or if they are available.

Jen Marson with Arizona Associations of Counties spoke in opposition because parts of the bill are repetitive of what’s already being done in Arizona. Marson said the organization's main concern is logistics and details. For example, Maroon said the “robust” chain of custody records component is vague in certain sections, including when it comes to obtaining the signature of a voting location supervisor.

Marson said that for a polling place located at a school or church, staff might sign for the voting supplies dropped off for Election Day. Marson said that an employee, such as a janitor or vice principal may sign off since they’re an employee of the facility used as a polling place.

“Obtaining their signature is sometimes a challenge because they get nervous about signing for stuff like that,” Marson said. “We wouldn’t want the chain of custody blown apart because of something like that.”

The bill would also require a log of “voting irregularities,” which Marson said is broad. “We are hoping for some specificity about what that means,” Marson said that counties already do incident reports. The county recorder or other officer in charge of elections would need to give a record of voting irregularities of the Arizona Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives within 30 days of Election Day. The Arizona Secretary of State would need to be provided a copy.

According to the bill, all “damaged and defective” ballots that are replaced with a duplicate ballot would need to be reported in the chain of custody record.

When asked by Sen. Priya Sundareshan (D-District 18) if there’s a costly expense to meet the demands of the bill, Marson said that requiring a camera at every point would be a costly expense to counties and said that counties already have a live feed during the counting process. According to the bill, a live video recording would be required for each stage of the custody of ballots, including each stage of signature verification and the ballots themselves.

If a ballot box is opened or transferred to a different polling place, a detailed report including the date, time and name of the election official that witnessed the opening or transfer of the box would need to be included in the record.



The bill passed committee 5-3 with Republicans in support and Democrats against.

“We need to make sure that our election systems in Arizona account for every piece of paper from beginning to end,” Sen. Ken Bennet (R-District 1) said.