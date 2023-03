Martha Juanita Smith, born Aug. 30, 1935 in Zena, Oklahoma, passed away March 20, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 87. A viewing will take place at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday April 1, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a service taking place at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.