Equine Art: Kingman Healing Hooves offers free art classes for area children

KINGMAN – Kingman Healing Hooves recently launched a new class for children to learn basic art skills.

“Learn About Horses Through the Arts” joins KHH’s lineup of equine therapeutic and educational offerings.

Children learn fundamental art skills, watercolor and acrylic painting, photography and sculpting. They work with the horses as their live subjects on a variety of projects being taught by volunteers with fine art educational backgrounds.

Kassie Schuerr, founder and director of KHH, said the program was made possible by utilizing art grants from multiple local organizations including a Kingman Regional Medical Center grant, a Youth Arts Engagement Grant through the Arizona Commission of the Arts, and a UniSource Energy Services Community Impact Grant.

Schuerr learned from a colleague that the art grants had become available and devised a way to get kids who like horses into art and vice versa.

“A mutual educator mentioned that some art grants were available, and I am always looking for an opportunity to get something new for our community,” said Schuerr. “I think our kids miss out on a lot of things here.”

“I wanted to add something that is unique and allows us to get kids interested in art and get some basic skills. Those that are interested in horses can learn art and then the two are joined together.”

Schuerr said the kids enjoy the classes and the horses don’t have any complaints, either.

“The horses love the attention – when we are getting them ready – but they are used to having lessons every day, so this is just another activity for them.”

Kingman Healing Hooves introduced the program earlier this year. It will run until the end of June. The classes are open to children ages eight to 18, with 20 total spots open for each class.

All classes are free to area children. If interested in having your child participate, email kingmanhealinghooves@gmail.com.