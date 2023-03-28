Mohave Community College, Hualapai Tribe partner to open business incubator

PEACH SPRINGS – Mohave Community College and the Hualapai Tribal Nation have partnered to provide a business incubator to assist tribal members to open and operate businesses that will serve the residents of the Hualapai Reservation, as well as Route 66 travelers and Grand Canyon visitors.

The grand opening is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 12 at 460 Hualapai Way in Peach Springs, MCC wrote in a news release.

"MCC and the Hualapai Tribal Nation are very excited for this opportunity as the incubator will provide guidance and support to tribal entrepreneurs that will enable them to start businesses in Peach Springs providing needed services to tribal members," said Manny Siyuja, Hualapai Incubator manager.

The incubator will offer office space, technology, one-on-one coaching and services to include business plan development assistance, marketing strategy, budgets, financing and much more.

The MCC SBDC will support day-to-day services and incubator clients will also be eligible for all Small Business Development Centers funded services.

MCC and the Hualapai Tribe partnered to apply for the federal Native American Business Incubator Program through the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The total awarded was over $200,000 per year for 2022 to 2025 with an option to renew every three years.