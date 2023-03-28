OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Jeffrey A. Goldberg

Jeffrey A. Goldberg

Jeffrey A. Goldberg

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 4:18 p.m.

Jeffrey A. Goldberg passed away suddenly on March 24, 2023.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeff enjoyed playing tennis, guitar and team roping along with many fishing trips with his wife, Andra.

Jeff recently retired from practicing law with Bruno, Brooks and Goldberg for almost 30 years. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute, Arizona State University and University of Arizona Law School where he graduated fourth in his class.

He appreciated his wonderful clients, which included many of the area’s banks, title companies and businesses. Jeff was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, and his loss is devastating to all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 45 years, Andra; son, Bryan (Hilarie); and grandson, Daniel. He is also survived by his father, Martin Goldberg; sister, Jeralyn Mercer (Dave); nephew, Alvin Mercer; niece, Sarah Kellum, and great-niece and great-nephew Ella and Jensen.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 at Journey Church, 3782 N Bank St, Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

If you want to donate in memory of Jeff the family suggests One for Israel at https://www.oneforisrael.org/donate/ or Equine Assisted Therapy of St. Louis at https://eatherapy.org/donate/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State