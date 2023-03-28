Obituary | Jeffrey A. Goldberg

Jeffrey A. Goldberg passed away suddenly on March 24, 2023.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeff enjoyed playing tennis, guitar and team roping along with many fishing trips with his wife, Andra.

Jeff recently retired from practicing law with Bruno, Brooks and Goldberg for almost 30 years. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute, Arizona State University and University of Arizona Law School where he graduated fourth in his class.

He appreciated his wonderful clients, which included many of the area’s banks, title companies and businesses. Jeff was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, and his loss is devastating to all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 45 years, Andra; son, Bryan (Hilarie); and grandson, Daniel. He is also survived by his father, Martin Goldberg; sister, Jeralyn Mercer (Dave); nephew, Alvin Mercer; niece, Sarah Kellum, and great-niece and great-nephew Ella and Jensen.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 at Journey Church, 3782 N Bank St, Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

If you want to donate in memory of Jeff the family suggests One for Israel at https://www.oneforisrael.org/donate/ or Equine Assisted Therapy of St. Louis at https://eatherapy.org/donate/.