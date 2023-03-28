OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Phoenix man arrested for counterfeit $100 bills

Graham Patrick Fitzgerald (MCSO photo)

Graham Patrick Fitzgerald (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department arrested Graham Patrick Fitzgerald, 31 of Phoenix on the charges of Forgery.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 officers responded to a motel in the 3300 block of East Andy Devine Avenue for a person passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

Graham was located in front of another motel in the 3200 block of East Andy Devine and was found to be in possession of the alleged counterfeit bill.

A search of Graham revealed two more counterfeit bills on his person. All of the bills had the same serial number.

Graham reportedly admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State