Phoenix man arrested for counterfeit $100 bills

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department arrested Graham Patrick Fitzgerald, 31 of Phoenix on the charges of Forgery.



At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 officers responded to a motel in the 3300 block of East Andy Devine Avenue for a person passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

Graham was located in front of another motel in the 3200 block of East Andy Devine and was found to be in possession of the alleged counterfeit bill.

A search of Graham revealed two more counterfeit bills on his person. All of the bills had the same serial number.

Graham reportedly admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County jail.