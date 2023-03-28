OFFERS
Wed, March 29
Rants and Raves | March 29, 2023

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 3:58 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I’m not for banning guns but how ridiculous it is that the GOP finds books more dangerous to school children than assault rifles.

Kingman is a divisive hateful town rant: Every week I read Rants and Raves. I, too, moved here some nine years ago and had I known just how far right this area is I wouldn’t have moved here either. Jan. 6 was an attempted coup and for people to still support Trump is unbelievable.

Are you Trumpsters blind, deaf and dumb rant – An insurrection implies guns and other weapons. None of the mostly peaceful protesters at the Jan. 6 uprising, which I believe was caused by questionable voting practices, were armed. Fortunately, recent legislation ensures only legal votes are cast and results are valid.

Jack Alexander Community View: Route 66 Fest should be a downtown event in Kingman – Another question you could ask our city leaders, Jack, is ‘Why does the city only fix the downtown roads while the rest of Kingman dodges potholes.’

Bogus claims rant – No one in their right mind would blame Trump for COVID. He’s the guy who got Project Warp Speed to create vaccines in record time. Also, how many died with COVID as apposed to from COVID. It is a very big difference.

Hobbs to veto grocery tax bill – Why do the state legislators want to put the burden on the cities when the state has billions of dollars of rainy day funds. Some of the cities would just have to tax something else or the citizens would lose services.

Arizona lawmakers vote out grocery taxes – Hobbs will veto it. Dems never met a tax they didn’t like.

Kingman Baptist Church making Easter baskets for nursing home residents What a wonderful idea! I would be honored to be able to contribute to a fund that would remember our seniors on other holidays. It is hard to be on the inside and feel forgotten.

Trump is done. His crowd at the Waco rally looked to be about 5,000, give or take. Jethro Tull would have drawn a bigger crowd. Good riddance.

