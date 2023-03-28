OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Spring Hop N’ Shop Cookie Crawl slated for Saturday, April 8 in Kingman

A Spring Hop N’ Shop Cookie Crawl will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

A Spring Hop N’ Shop Cookie Crawl will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 5:21 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 28, 2023 5:39 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman, Chamber of Commerce, Kingman Mainstreet and Kingman Downtown Merchants Association are partnering to host a Spring Hop ‘n Shop Cookie Crawl.

A news release said 150 baskets will be sold for $25 each. A map will be given to basket buyers with each vendor listed, and participants will visit each participating vendor and receive a cookie.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Baskets must be picked up at the chamber office at 309 E. Beale St. by 2 p.m.

A drawing for a Golden Egg (cash prize) will be held. Turn in your ticket stub when you pick up your basket to enter the drawing. Additional drawings will be held in various stores. Tickets are available online at kingmanchamber.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State