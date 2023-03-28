Spring Hop N’ Shop Cookie Crawl slated for Saturday, April 8 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman, Chamber of Commerce, Kingman Mainstreet and Kingman Downtown Merchants Association are partnering to host a Spring Hop ‘n Shop Cookie Crawl.

A news release said 150 baskets will be sold for $25 each. A map will be given to basket buyers with each vendor listed, and participants will visit each participating vendor and receive a cookie.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Baskets must be picked up at the chamber office at 309 E. Beale St. by 2 p.m.

A drawing for a Golden Egg (cash prize) will be held. Turn in your ticket stub when you pick up your basket to enter the drawing. Additional drawings will be held in various stores. Tickets are available online at kingmanchamber.com.