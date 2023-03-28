OFFERS
Wed, March 29
Victim in critical condition after Lake Havasu City structure fire

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 4:48 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – One person was seriously injured in a Sunday, March 27 residential structure fire in Lake Havasu City.

A citizen discovered smoke and flames coming from a broken window of the home in the 1000 block of Rolling Hills Drive at about 8:40 a.m.

“The first arriving fire company reported heavy involvement to the interior of the residence with possible attic involvement," a news release said.

Fire department personnel gained control of the fire within 25 minutes.

“During fire crews' initial search of the involved interior of the residence a victim was located, extricated and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition," the news release said.

No one else was injured and the fire cause is under investigation.

