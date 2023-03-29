Kingman Police Department warns of phone scams

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department has received multiple reports of people being victimized as a result of telephone scams.



According to a KPD news release, the scams have a common theme wherein a person calls and identifies themselves as someone in legal authority. Scammers have identified themselves as officials from the Kingman Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Trade Commission.



According to law enforcement, the scammer then threatens the unsuspecting victim with arrest if money is not provided to satisfy some offense or overdue fine.



Often, the scammer will direct the victim to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers. Several victims have been scammed out of several thousands of dollars.



“It is important to recognize the scam. Do not be intimidated and hang-up immediately,” KPD wrote. “Do not engage in conversation.”

Once money is exchanged or the gift card information is provided, the money is gone and will not be recovered. Most of these scammers originate from out of the country. They deliberately falsify their phone number to disguise their identity (aka Spoofing), KPD said.

The Kingman Police Department does not call individuals, demand payment and threaten arrest.