Staffing shortages persist at county jail

KINGMAN - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional funding this year to address a critical staffing shortage at the county jail. And until that shortage is met, Sheriff Doug Schuster says his 10-year Strategic Plan will be suspended.

Schuster’s plan was implemented in 2019 as the outline to an ongoing effort to address compensation and pay-compression issues within his department. The plan called for a $1.5 million budget increase for the sheriff’s office in the FY 2020 budget, with an average annual increase of $937,000 over the next decade. But critical staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail have led to a rising number of resignations -- and according to Schuster, his plan will need to be postponed until those shortages are addressed.

“It made no sense to seek additional staffing when we are unable to fill the vacancies we already have,” Schuster said on Tuesday.

According to Schuster, this year’s budget will have to address current and future projected staffing levels, as well as an increase in overtime costs for detention officers as result of those shortages. Now Schuster intends to research and determine factors leading to high employee turnover at the jail, and what steps can be taken to further address the issue.

Coronavirus, higher living expenses impacting jail staff ranks

Schuster penned a letter last week to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, citing the impact of staff vacancies this year on the jail’s operations.

“I cannot overstate enough how critical these vacancies are,” Schuster said. “Moreover, these high levels of vacancies have placed us at a level where we are routinely paying high levels of overtime to ensure proper staffing. This is a stop gap measure at best, and will most certainly lead to fatigue, burnout and more resignations. This, coupled with significantly higher salaries offered by local competing agencies and better benefits is nothing less than a recipe for disaster.”

Schuster said in a Tuesday statement that the exact amount of funding for his request would be made publicly available later this week.

“After the coronavirus hit, we now find ourselves in a position where we are no longer attracting or retaining qualified employees,” Schuster said. “There are a number of factors that play into this, with the cost of living currently being top of the list. The sharp increases in housing, transportation and food are being felt by all.”

Best laid plans

In 2018, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office commissioned a comprehensive salary study to determine the county’s rate of compensation compared to other county law enforcement agencies. According to that report, starting pay for Mohave County detention officers was as much as 15% lower than in Coconino County, and 6% lower than at Golden Valley State Prison.

According to the sheriff’s proposed 10-year Strategic Plan in 2019, federal agencies indicated an ideal inmate-to-detention officer ratio of 10 detention officers for every 33 inmates. Based on that measurement, Schuster said, the Mohave County Jail should ideally be staffed with no less than 196 detention officers. As of 2019, the county employed 133 detention officers.

Schuster said that the jail’s ranks had increased under his strategic plan, but the county has fallen behind in detention officer staffing once more. Now, those staffing levels are below even what they were four years ago.

“We have hit critical staffing levels in the adult detention facility and continue to see a steady rise in deputy resignations,” Schuster said. “We are now paying overtime to detention officers and deputies to work extra shifts in the jail to ensure adequate staffing levels. If this isn’t corrected, we will continue to see additional resignations and may find ourselves mandating overtime, which is not a good position to be in.”

Sheriff: Fewer people seeking law enforcement careers

Pay and retention may not be the only issues, however. According to Schuster, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has noted a smaller number of people who desire a career in law enforcement than in years past.

“There are many factors that contribute to this, and I can speak from my own experience when I say law enforcement throughout the U.S. is portrayed in a very poor light.”

According to Schuster, nationally publicized stories of police misconduct in recent years may have created a public perception skewed against law enforcement as a profession. And that perception may have created a decline in would-be cadets - Or at worst, an underlying distrust for law enforcement among younger residents.

But Schuster says those issues may be far from Mohave County, however.

“Thankfully, we live in Mohave County, where we do not have the problems that we see happening around the country. I believe the vast majority of our citizens support and back law enforcement, which is greatly appreciated by all those who serve our communities.”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on Schuster’s request for additional funding Monday at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.