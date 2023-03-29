OFFERS
Two locals arrested for drug possession, warrants

Nicole D. Goodall-Shively (left) & Bradley G. Shively (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: March 29, 2023 3:20 p.m.

KINGMAN - Two individuals identified as local vagrants were arrest for allegedly being in possession of drugs and having multiple warrants.

On Tuesday, March 8 the Kingman Police Department arrested Bradley G. Shively, 50, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven misdemeanor arrest warrants.

According to a KPD press release, Nicole D. Goodall-Shively, 39, was also arrested on four misdemeanor arrest warrants.

Officers contacted the Shivley’s in an area near Airway Avenue and Evans Street when it was discovered that both had arrest warrants out of Kingman Municipal Court, Bullhead City Municipal Court and Kingman Justice Court on assorted vagrancy-related offense.

Officers additionally located methamphetamine and the associated drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

