OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Arizona Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns after controversial tweet

This tweet resulted in the resignation of Joselynn Berry, spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ administration. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

This tweet resulted in the resignation of Joselynn Berry, spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ administration. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 30, 2023 5:05 p.m.

PHOENIX - The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.”

The image was taken from the 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The post was made hours after the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.

The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who was transgender.

Berry’s post drew widespread criticism for appearing to promote gun violence.

Twitter later removed the post with a notice saying it violated the platform’s rules.

Berry reportedly resigned on Tuesday night.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that Hobbs had received and accepted the resignation.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said.

“This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration,” the Hobb’s administration’s statement continued.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State