OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave County moving vital records

The Mohave County Department of Public Health Vital Records Program is moving to the Public Health office at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman effective Friday, March 31. A birth certificate is pictured. (File photo)

The Mohave County Department of Public Health Vital Records Program is moving to the Public Health office at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman effective Friday, March 31. A birth certificate is pictured. (File photo)

Originally Published: March 30, 2023 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health Vital Records program, which provides copies of birth and death certificates, is moving effective Friday, March 31 to the Public Health office at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. It will be on the west side of the administration building in the Women, Infant, and Children office. The hours will remain Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Certificates may be obtained at the office or by mail. For information about fees, identity verification or other topics, call 928-753-0748 or visit https://bit.ly/3nxWSjs.

In-person requests for certificates are usually completed while customers wait. The processing time for mail requests varies. The office accepts debit/credit cards, money orders, cashier’s checks, or exact cash.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s mission is to promote, protect and improve the health of our communities. For more information about MCDPH services and programs, visit health.mohave.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State