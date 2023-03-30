Mohave County moving vital records

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health Vital Records program, which provides copies of birth and death certificates, is moving effective Friday, March 31 to the Public Health office at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. It will be on the west side of the administration building in the Women, Infant, and Children office. The hours will remain Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Certificates may be obtained at the office or by mail. For information about fees, identity verification or other topics, call 928-753-0748 or visit https://bit.ly/3nxWSjs.

In-person requests for certificates are usually completed while customers wait. The processing time for mail requests varies. The office accepts debit/credit cards, money orders, cashier’s checks, or exact cash.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s mission is to promote, protect and improve the health of our communities. For more information about MCDPH services and programs, visit health.mohave.gov.