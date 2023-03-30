Moody oversees 3 game units

KINGMAN – The newest wildlife manager for game management units 15A-15B East and 18A in Region 3 is a native Arizonan.

Troy Moody has lived in Arizona just about his entire life. The 28-year-old wildlife manager grew up in Glendale, and attended college at Arizona State University. He received his degree in Biological Sciences, Conservation and Ecology in 2017.

After graduation Moody started his professional career working in Michigan as a contract employee doing studies at wind farms to determine the mortality it causes for birds, primarily eagles.

Next Moody became a volunteer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, where he worked in raptor rehabilitation and education.

In the summer of 2019, Moody applied for the AZGFD and in October was hired by the department.

Moody was assigned to attend the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Academy, then the Arizona POST academy in April, 2020 and was in the department’s field training program from July through September 2020.

In September 2020, Moody accepted an assignment for Region 3 for Unit 16A, the Hualapai Mountains.

In December, 2021 the wildlife manager position for units 15A, 15B East and 18A opened up, and Moody applied for a transfer.

“I enjoyed my time in Unit 16A, but the other units I felt offered more management opportunities with more different species.”

Moody noted that his new units provided him with the opportunity to be engaged in managing deer, elk, antelope, javelina and even desert bighorn sheep.

Moody noted that Unit 18A has been one of the best units for javelina in Region 3 in recent years. “18A has a healthy population of javelina,” he said.

Moody also noted that 18A has become a unit where upper age class bull elk can be found. He aUS “18A produces good bulls.” However, Moody noted that hunters with permits there have to do their due diligence and scout to locate areas where elk are found to be successful.

Moody noted that with the responsibilities of management of three units, there are a lot of challenges as the units encompass a large area in northwest Arizona.

“A lot of Unit 18A is checkerboarded with private land, and hunters need to know and find the access points in the units,” Moody said.

Moody said that he has been pleased to work with some of the larger private landowners within the units he is charged with managing. “I feel I have a good relationship with the ranchers and sportsmen,” Moody said.

Moody likes to hunt and fish, but his passion is raptors.

“I really enjoy working with raptors” he said. In the past he has responded to over 100 calls that resulted in taking wildlife to the department’s licensed rehab facilities. Most of these calls were reported by local citizens which shows the concern of people about wildlife.

Moody said his goal as a wildlife manager is to “Maintain wildlife so we have healthy and sustainable herds in a good variety of habitats.”