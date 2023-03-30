Obituary | Eva “Jean” Rasch

Eva “Jean” Rasch, 63, of Dolan Springs, Arizona was born on July 14, 1959 and passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023.

Jean was passionate about people and animals. She was a caregiver for 20 years and continued to care for anyone who needed help even after becoming disabled. She also enjoyed caring for and giving many animals a loving home with her throughout the years.

Even in her death, Jean’s quest to help others continued by being an organ donor, with the intent to help enrich/save as many other people’s lives as possible. She donated the remainder of her body to Science Care of Arizona to be used in medical/scientific research for future medical advancements and cures for diseases and medical ailments.

Jean is survived by her life partner of 18 years, Ervin Jay Fleming of Dolan Springs, Arizona; son Leo August Rasch, daughter Rebecca Ellen Welch, grandchildren Azlyne Paige Welch, Austin Orion Welch, Aiden William Welch, Rhylee Faith Moser Rasch, Autumn Rasch, Brooklyn Rasch and Aylee Mae Welch; great-grandson Auraion Welch; and loved ones Deanna Lynn Fleming, Clarissa Fleming, Rhyla Fleming-Podvin, Pat and Melissa Krogstad, and their sons Carson and Brayden.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Madilyn Grace Rasch.

Her life partner, Jay Fleming, says he will lovingly remember how, “She always told me she loved me and gave me three kisses anytime she went somewhere.”

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.