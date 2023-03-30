Obituary | Robert “Bobby” Flowers

Robert “Bobby” Flowers, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, passed away March 21, 2023.

Bobby was born Feb. 28, 1944 to Woodrow Wilson Flowers and Velma Irene (Morrow) in Tiger, Arizona.

Bobby married Nedyne (Hurtado) in Florence, Arizona. Together they were blessed with four wonderful sons; Robert L. (deceased) and daughter-in-law Crystal (White) Flowers; Derek (deceased) and daughter-in-law Lyda (Scott) Flowers; Scott and daughter-in-law Tricia (Sment) Flowers; and Michael Flowers.

Bobby worked at MSHA (Mine Health and Safety Administration). He began his career in Peru, Illinois and retired while living in Golden Valley, Arizona over 30 years later.

Bobby was the kind of man who would do anything for anyone and always had a story to tell. He could fix just about anything with a little tinkering. If your car wasn’t running, give him a little time and he’d figure out what he needed to get you back on the road and he would tell you a story or two to pass the time.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nedyne; his sons Scott and Michael; his sister Betty Spurlock; plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.

As per his wishes there will be no viewing or services.