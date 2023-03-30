Preps Baseball: Kingman nips Odyssey 6-5

KINGMAN – Kingman pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win over visiting Odyssey Institute 6-5 on Wednesday, March 29.

Kingman won with just six hits, including a double and single by junior Dylan Towning. Junior Keygun Fields had a double and scored two runs for the winners.

Freshman Codey Padilla surrendered six hits but just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings of work to earn the pitching win. He had six strikeouts.

Baseball

Deer Valley 8, Lee Williams 7

KINGMAN – Lee Williams built an early 5-0 lead, but saw it slip away as visiting Deer Valley bounced back to notch an 8-7 win in high school baseball action on Wednesday, March 20.

The Volunteers had 10 hits, including a double and single by sophomore Cannon Cobanovich, and two singles by junior Nick Petrauschke. Junior Vonn Anderson and sophomore Izaiah Orozco added doubles to the Volunteers’ attack.

The Volunteers fell to 2-4 and 1-4 in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Deer Valley is 4-5 overall.

Kingman Academy 12, Heritage Academy 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team built an 8-2 lead through three innings and never looked back, topping visiting Heritage Academy 13-2 on Tuesday, March 28 at Southside Park.

Academy improved to 4-3. No statistics were available.

Softball

Lake Havasu 9, Lee Williams 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lee Williams had just four hits, dropping a 9-1 decision to homestanding Lake Havasu in a high school girls softball game played Wednesday, March 29.

Junior Ashlynn Schritter had two of the Lady Volunteers’ four hits. Lee Williams slipped to 1-5 with the loss.

Kingman 23, Minotaur 6

KINGMAN – Kingman scored an easy 23-6 over visiting Minotaur on Wednesday, March 29.

Heritage Academy 13, Kingman Academy 1

KINGMAN – Despite a pair of doubles by senior Aspen Johnson, the Kingman Academy High School softball team lost 23-6 to visiting Heritage Academy on Wednesday, March 29.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Buckeye Union 1

BUCKEYE – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team recorded an easy 8-1 win over host Buckeye Union on Tuesday, March 28.

The Volunteers won all the singles matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 takedown of Zach John at No. 1 by senior standout Kohen Juelfs.

Other singles winners for the Volunteers were No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-3), No. 3 senior Elijah Larson (6-1, 6-1), No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-1, 6-1) and No. 6 freshman Max Swapp (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams included No. 1 Juelfs and McNiven (8-0) and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (8-3).

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 6, Buckeye Union 4

KINGMAN – Lee Williams beat visiting Buckeye Union 6-3 in a girls high school tennis match played Tuesday, March 28.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 junior Tatum Taylor (6-4, 6-0), No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-1, 6-4), No. 3 sophomore Brynn Larson (6-3, 7-5) and No. 4 sophomore Bristol Bratley (6-2, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-3) and No. 2 Larson and Bratley (8-2).