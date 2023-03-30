OFFERS
Rants and Raves | March 31, 2023

Originally Published: March 30, 2023 5:11 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

It seems like bipolar irony that state government may punish immigrant facilitators while federal government is trying to put Harriet Tubman’s portrait on the $20 bill.

Kingman is hateful rant – Be part of the solution. I go out of my way to wave, smile and say good morning to those I see. I move over with a smile to let others pass. I say thank you or wave when someone helps or waits for me.

Response to Trump is done rant – Actually, 18,000 came to the recent Trump rally and over a year out. But nice try. Compare that to the 10 or 20 that showed up at the few Biden rallies. (Editor’s note: The Waco Fire Department estimates the crowd was 12,000 to 15,000.)

Trump is the reason this town is hateful and divided. He took divide and conquer to a level not seen since the Civil War dividing neighbors and families.

United States is becoming like a third world country thanks to all the mass shootings killing innocent Americans. Congress needs to ban AR-15’s.

Supporting dictatorships rant – Trump put tariffs on China. Trump lifted taxes and we had an increase in tax revenue. People pay taxes, not businesses. Where do you think businesses get the money for taxes?

Golden Valley man sentenced to seven years for sexual assault of a 13-year-old – What a disgusting miscarriage of justice. What a joke, the judges in this town.

