Seed to Supper to be aired online by Mohave Department of Public Health

KINGMAN – In its effort to make the Seed to Supper gardening program more accessible, the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s AZ Health Zone will present the series virtually.

Presentations are April 5, 12 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each week includes two, separate one-hour presentations.

Those interested should email mocarz@mohave.gov. The free, three-week classes are a progression, designed for one to build on the other.