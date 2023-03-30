OFFERS
Seed to Supper to be aired online by Mohave Department of Public Health

The Seed to Supper Gardening program will be aired online on April 5, 12 and 19. Vegetables are pictured. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 30, 2023 4:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – In its effort to make the Seed to Supper gardening program more accessible, the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s AZ Health Zone will present the series virtually.

Presentations are April 5, 12 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each week includes two, separate one-hour presentations.

Those interested should email mocarz@mohave.gov. The free, three-week classes are a progression, designed for one to build on the other.

