Thu, March 30
Tourism, electric car museum will be Mohave Republican Forum topics

Tosha O’Neill of the Kingman Electric Car Museum will speak about the museum at the Wednesday, April 12 meeting of the Mohave Republican Forum at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 30, 2023 3:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Josh Noble, manager of the City of Kingman Department of Tourism, and Tosha O’Neill with the Electric Car Museum will be the guest speakers at the Mohave Republican Forum meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

According to a news release from the forum, Noble will speak about what is being done to support, encourage, promote and increase tourism, and the value of tourism to the City of Kingman and Mohave County.

The presentation by O’Neill will enable attendees to learn about the Electric Car Museum’s purpose and goals.

The forum will meet at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. There is a $3 per person charge to assist with the meeting costs.

For reservations, which are requested and appreciated, or more information contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com , or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

