Kingman softball team pounds Odyssey

BUCKEYE - Kingman pounded out 19 hits, including 11 for extra bases, to hammer Odyssey Institute 23-6 on Wednesday, March 29.

Senior Amber Lopez smashed a pair of homers and drove in five runs, while freshman Kaitlyn Martin drove in seven runs by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Sophomore Destiny Kogianes had two doubles and a single, while sophomore Reagan Rogers went 3-for-4 and scored four runs.

Freshman Destiny Hartley and junior Brooke Carter each hit a double and a single for the winners, who improved to 2-3 for the season.

Kingman pitcher Reina Ruiz worked four innings to record the win, striking out five Odyssey batters.

Softball

Lake Havasu 9, Lee Williams 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Lee Williams scored first, then Lake Havasu scored a lot to win 9-1 in a high school softball game played at Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, March 29.

Lake Havasu led just 2-1 after four innings, but scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to secure the win.

Lee Williams had four hits, including two singles by junior Ashlynn Schritter. Freshman Sami Marshall and sophomore Laila Wilden also hit safely for the Lady Volunteers. Wilden had three stolen bases.

Both teams played error-free softball. Lake Havasu’s Alexis Martin had 13 strikeouts and picked up the pitching win, and the Lady Knights logged 14 base hits.

Lee Williams fell to 1-5 with the loss. Lake Havasu improved to 10-1.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Lake Havasu 0

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis squad continued its run of dominance, sweeping host Lake Havasu 9-0 on Thursday, March 30.

It didn’t always come easy, with two singles matches going to three sets.

No. 1 Senior Kohen Juelfts got the Volunteers started with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Christian Sain.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-7, 6-3, 10-8), No. 3 senior Elijah Larson (6-4, 6-2), No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-7, 6-3, 10-6), No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Max Swapp (6-2, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and McNiven (8-3), No. 2 Larson and Brown (8-3) and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (8-3).

Lee Williams improved to 6-1 for the season. Lake Havasu slipped to 2-4.