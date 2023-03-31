No injuries in 55-car train derailment near historic depot

KELSO, Calif. — Twenty-six hours after 55 Union Pacific railcars and two locomotives derailed Monday near Kelso Depot, train traffic resumed.

There were no injuries when the freight train carrying iron ore went off the tracks Monday morning in the Mojave National Preserve, Union Pacific said on social media.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said that there were no injuries and there was no fire. One locomotive had a minor fuel leak.

Crews worked around the clock to repair the tracks and traffic started moving again around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Daryl Bjoraas, Union Pacific spokesperson told the Associated Press.

Iron ore, part of the steel-making process, spilled from the rail cars but is not a hazardous material, Bjorass said.

About 10:20 a.m. on Monday, San Bernardino County Fire posted on social media they were enroute to an all-cargo, no-passenger, multicar derailment near Kelbaker Road and Kelso Cima Road. Engine and HazMat companies responded. Four hours later, the SBCF reported the "numerous derailed cars were carrying iron ore. No active fire; no injuries."

A further update indicated that HazMat crews were addressing a minor fuel leak from one locomotive.

About 7 p.m. Monday, Union Pacific reported investigators were looking for the cause of the derailment.

“The crew was not in the cab at the time of the derailment, and there was uncontrolled train movement," Bjorass told AP. "The crew was not injured.”

The railroad didn't immediately say why the crew wasn't in the cab or provide more details about the uncontrolled movement. Bjorass declined in an email to define "uncontrolled train movement," and wrote, "We believe our statements speak for themselves... Further detail about the uncontrolled movement is part of the investigation, which is ongoing."

The derailment occurred near Kelso Depot, a historic railroad site with a reliable water source developed in 1905 at the bottom of a steep 2,078 foot grade, about 80 miles west of Needles and about 102 miles east of Barstow.

According to the National Park Service, “helper engines” were stationed at Kelso to help trains climb the grade.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio and a string of derailments since then, including Thursday's early morning derailment of a Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway train hauling ethanol and corn syrup in Raymond, MN, which caught fire, resulting in orders to hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

BNSF officials said 22 cars derailed, including about 10 carrying ethanol, but that no injuries were reported due to the accident. The cause of the derailment hasn’t been determined. EPA officials said on Twitter that four ethanol cars ruptured and the flammable fuel additive caught fire in the derailment. They continued to burn Thursday morning 10 hours after the derailment.

On March 17, eight BNSF freight train cars derailed near Topock, and a few hours later, 10 cars derailed within the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. Neither derailment involved hazardous materials. The cause of the Topock derailment is currently being investigated by the U.S. DOT Federal Railroad Association and BNSF.