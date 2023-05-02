OFFERS
Wed, May 03
The City of Kingman issues 37 building permits

The City of Kingman issues 37 building permits. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 2, 2023 6:46 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits the week ending April 28:

– Sequia Homes LLC: 3636 Stockton Hill Road; remodel

– Jakes Construction: 698 Railroad St., Kingman; $258.25

– Diamond West Const.: 971 Calumet Ave., Kingman; family dwelling; $15,881.13

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2771 Pinto Circle, Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3155 Dafne Ave., Kingman; awnings; $299.06

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2273 Wildflower St., Kingman; awnings; $183.56

– Bruce Caballero: 2218 Chinook Drive, Kingman; carport attached; $1,131.49

– Havasu Solar: 2876 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 2043 Club Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Standard Eco Solar: 4715 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $206.66

– One World Energy: 2620 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; electric; $222

– One World Energy: 3336 Jewel St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Air Quality of Kingman Inc.: 2134 Lucille Ave., Kingman; electric; $530.06

– One World Energy: 3931 Heather Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 3862 Melody St., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 4022 Redhill Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 1704 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 2512 Valentine Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 3131 Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 424 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Signature Plumbing, LLC: 119 Walnut St., Kingman; gas

– Powell, Brian: 2527 Valentine Ave., Kingman; gas

– Kubacki, Mark: 3005 Main St., Kingman; gas

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5344 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; $8,854.92

– Big Red Construction: 3592 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,535.86

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3369 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,728.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3333 Tiffany Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,795.56

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3477 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $275.96

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3311 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,892.02

– Big Red Construction: 3615 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,632.32

– Angle Homes Inc.: 4237 Clay Springs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,084.94

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3364 Tiffany Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,721.36

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5622 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $9,122.04

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5590 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,795.56

– SDL Pools: 3408 Cypress St., Kingman; pool; $345.26

– Sequoia Homes LLC: 3418 Mulberry Lane, Kingman; townhouses; $9,037.61

– Sequoia Homes LLC: 3422 Mulberry Lane, Kingman; townhouses; $9,037.61

