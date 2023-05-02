Has the bubble busted for springtime fishing on Lake Mead?

For the last several weeks the fishing has been off the charts at Lake Mead near South Cove.

For me, a trip with my friend and neighbor Greg Holden a couple of weeks ago produced a very good day with us catching 20 bass—both largemouth and smallmouth, six crappies and four channel cats. I caught most of my fish on a small two-and-a- half inch Canyon Lures tube bait, watermelon green with back flake.

Holden went back with his wife Camille to South Cove and they had a banner day, catching 14 crappie, two stripers and a bunch of bass. Then a week later my good friend Joe Herrero and I went down for a day of fishing and we had the most incredible fishing day for bass that I’ve ever had on Lake Mead.

Joe and I started fishing around 6 a.m. Out of South Cove and fished until 2 p.m. when the wind came up; but what a day we had. We ended up with 61 fish in the boat! Joe caught 31, including 24 bass, three channel cats, two crappie and two striped bass.

I put 30 in the boat, including 28 bass, one crappie and one channel cat. We also lost 14 fish that were hooked, but never made it to the net. It was absolutely crazy.

The soft plastic lure we caught most of the fish on of course is no longer made. It was a Yamamoto three-inch single tail grub, smoke with black and silver flake. Joe had a bag of 20 of these plastic grubs that his son Jimmy had given to him. When we quit fishing, Joe had just seven left.

Thinking that the bass fishing was getting better, and fellow friend and angler Jay Holloway was reporting unbelievable catches of bass, I called friend Jay Chan and we set up a trip for last Saturday. Weather looked good, so I told Jay we had to try and beat the 61 fish that Joe and I had put in the boat just a few days earlier.

I had just one of those three-inch Yamamoto grubs left and I hooked a crappie, but lost it at the boat. Then I lost the lure. In the meantime, Jay was throwing a Senko that was rigged wacky (hook in the middle) and was doing ok. But I couldn’t catch hardly any.

I finally started catching a few fish on a plastic hand poured shad bait that Anthony Tatzel makes. We quit around 2 p.m. but the final total was a little dismal. Jay had caught 15 fish, including 13 bass, one channel cat and one crappie. I had caught eight bass.

Does that mean that the bubble has busted on Lake Mead for this spring?

I’m not sure. I spoke to some other anglers and they had caught 15 bass, but no one had a spectacular day like Herrero and I had. I guess we’ll see, but the wind and weather are going to be bag all this week, so I’m going to wait awhile before I go back out again.