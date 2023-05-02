Kingman man arrested for alleged drug possession, warrants

KINGMAN – On Saturday, April 29 at about 1:30 a.m., the Kingman Police Department arrested Marshall Fred Keith II, 53 of Kingman, on the felony charge of possession of dangerous drugs and five misdemeanor warrants.



According to a KPD news release, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Park Street on a bicycle without reflection devices. Keith was contacted and found to have five outstanding misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest. Keith was arrested and during a search of his person 4.5 grams of methamphetamine were allegedly located.



Keith was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for the listed charges.