Proposed water rate changes to be considered by Kingman city council

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will be having a public hearing for proposed water fee changes on June 6 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers, 310 N. 4th Street, Kingman, Arizona.

On April 4, council adopted a Notice of Intent to hold a public hearing to consider a modification to water rates. According to a City of Kingman news release, water rates have not been adjusted since July 2013 when a decrease of $2/month was approved for every water customer. Due to rising costs, the city hired Willdan Financial Services several years ago to perform a water rate study which entailed a comprehensive analysis of the water system’s users, operating expenses, capital costs and targeted reserves.



The study was completed in March 2023 and recommends water rates be modified over the next five years. The proposed rate changes are designed to address rising costs for essential services and ensure continued quality services. If approved, the new rates will go into effect with the July 2023 billing, which will result in an increase to most customers’ monthly water charges.

Customers are encouraged to use the City of Kingman’s Water Charges Calculator to see how the proposed water rates would affect their monthly charges. The calculator and other information regarding the proposed water rates can be found on the City of Kingman’s website at www.cityofkingman.gov/government/water-fees. Commercial and irrigation water customers will receive additional details in the mail.

For further information, please contact the Utility Billing division at 928-753-5561, option one, option one, and a customer service representative will assist you.