Rants and Raves | May 3, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Guardsman Arrested – “Secrets” Dems are hiding. 330,000 acres of American farmland now Chinese owned, 10,000 Chinese tech-stealing specialists at border to pick veggies? Deep-water port in Mexico now Chinese owned and five spy balloons.

We all know Marjorie Traitor Greene is the real “horse face”… Every time I see her on the Fox propaganda channel I have flashbacks of old black and white episodes of Mr. Ed!

Regarding: Should Kingman raise water rates. Everything you vote down a sales tax increase (shared by all who shop here) you risk city related rate increases. The money have to come from somewhere. Definitely a penny wise and dollar dumb.

I’ve heard some far–fetched conspiracy theories that the left stage mass shootings to erode gun rights. I can easily say the right accepts school shootings hoping kids/parents/staff are scared to go to school. Public education is GOP enemy #1!

When the right apologizes for Reaganomics, overpopulation, global warming, free trade, trickle down, unfunded wars, and union busting immigration, the left will apologize for the minimum wage, social security and supporting democracy. Deal?

Why is Biden Announcing Election Bid Now – Interesting how Biden hates the term Make America Great Again. Under Biden, worst POTUS in US history, it’s a crap-hole. Vote Trump and Let’s Make America Great again!!!!

Trumps violent insurrection and SCOTUS not above the law. Insurrections require guns – attendees had none; the hundreds wrongly arrested are being horribly abused. SCOTUS and POTUS neither above the law. Why isn’t Biden imprisoned?

Roy Oswalt Obituary – Rest in peace Roy Gene. When the Oswalts’s moved in next door to my Grandmother on Spring Street (1951), their sister Judie became my best friend. Condolences to Mother Lena and David. Rest in peace Roy.



This is horrible deal for Arizona and for our Farmers that need the water to grow Americans food with Arizona water. Break this Saudi lease and make them stop draining our precious resources.

The U.S. was not founded on the Bible and it is not a Christian nation. If you studied history, you would have seen a high number of religious wars/conflicts in Europe for centuries. People fled to the US to avoid that.

I feel bad for the people watching everything they built their identity around destructing due to lies and corruption. Most Liberal Democrats aren’t bad people they are just weak minded, gullible followers who believe whatever their Democrat leaders tell them. They were seduced by prophets who tell them government will take care of them and solve all their problems. They aren’t stupid just ignorant to what made America great and it wasn’t kowtowing to every little group they can find just to get their votes.