Angius joins Bishop in bringing rezone back to BOS agenda

BULLHEAD CITY – District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has joined District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop in asking for the recent zoning change for a proposed development in Golden Shores/Topock to be returned for review at the supervisors’ May 15 meeting in Kingman.

Bishop, through her administrative assistant Linda Owens, said Tuesday that she would request the matter be placed on the agenda “to ensure that every person has an opportunity to be heard ...” in their opposition to – or support of – the proposed Lakebound development, which includes plans to build an RV park, storage business, outdoor concert venue and other facilities on 169 acres of land off Historic Route 66 on the outskirts of the rural community between Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City north of Interstate 40.

On Wednesday, Angius confirmed that she, too, has requested the item to be placed on the May 15 agenda to allow the board to revisit the zoning decision. Several residents spoke at Monday’s supervisors meeting and asked them to reverse the decision or, at the least, reconsider the matter in open meeting.

Angius and Bishop were joined by District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould in voting for the rezone on April 3, giving it the narrow 3–2 margin to go forward. The zoning request was made by Telos Venture Partnership LLC, owners of the land. Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci and his wife, Taylor, are members of Telos Venture Partnership through the TayLeo LLC corporation they formed in January of 2022.

The rezone request, while made on behalf of a developer, had to come from owners of the property. In this case, the request was signed by Anthony Massara, of Topock Opp Zone LLC, another corporation formed in January of 2022 and another member of Telos Venture Partnership. The third member of Telos is listed as Pacifica Realty & Investment LLC, formed in October of 2021.

Ryan Rodney, founder of Riverbound Custom Storage and RV Park, was identified as the project developer and manager at the April 3 meeting. More than a dozen residents spoke against the project at that meeting. Following the supervisors’ vote, the residents have vowed “not to go away quietly.”

“I didn’t realize how passionate and angry they are,” Angius said Wednesday afternoon. “I can’t turn my head to that.”

Her decision to revisit the topic was not a pledge to change her vote – there is no guarantee that there will be another call for a vote one way or the other – but it was a promise to listen to residents once again express their concerns.

“My mind is open,” she said. “Anything could happen. We’re reconsidering it.”

Bishop shared the same point of view.

“At this time, Supervisor Bishop stands by her vote to approve this rezone,” Owens wrote Tuesday in an email to the Mohave Valley Daily News, “but would like to fully understand any new concerns that are being expressed before making a final decision.”

Angius said it has been “a challenging month” and a “very enlightening experience, both positively and negatively.”

She said she wasn’t expecting the groundswell of opposition to the development, even after the planning and zoning commission recommended denial of the rezone based on the numbers of residents who wrote letters and emails with various reasons to turn it down.

She said there was some misinformation about the development circulating and bristled at the suggestion that her vote for the project was a political favor to Biasiucci, who endorsed Angius in her planned run for the state legislature shortly before the rezone issue went before the supervisors.

“His involvement is with the land, not the development,” she said. “It wasn’t a factor. My vote had nothing to do with that.”

Biasiucci has not responded to requests for comments on the land or the development proposal as of Wednesday evening.