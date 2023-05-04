Darcy's Corner | Gus

Hi there! My name is Gus, and I was rescued through the Feral Cat Warriors. They found me when I was sick, cold and scared. When I was rescued, I was only 2.8 lbs and I had a cold in the middle of December. My mom and dad adopted me through PetSmart and now I am a happy part of their loving family.

The Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story every Friday for “Darcy’s Corner.” Send a picture and a 100 word story about your rescued pet to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com.