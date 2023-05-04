OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman man arrested on child molesting allegations

Manuel Edward Sandoval (MCSO photo)

Manuel Edward Sandoval (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 4, 2023 7:52 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Manuel Edward Sandoval, 20 of Kingman, for two felony counts of molestation of a child.

According to a MCSO news release, on April 19, deputies were contacted by Department of Child Safety employee advising that a 12-year-old victim had disclosed allegations of molestation, identified as Sandoval. Detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During interviews, it was revealed that multiple incidents of sexual conduct allegedly had occurred between Sandoval and the victim.

When asked about the incidents, Sandoval denied the victim’s allegations, but allegedly elaborated on other incidents of inappropriate contact with the victim.

At the conclusion on the interviews, Sandoval was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. This investigation is ongoing.

