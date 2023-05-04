OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lee Williams athletic director named new Mohave High School principal

Current Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton is expected to become Mohave High School’s new principal, starting July 1. (Photo courtesy of Colorado Union High School District)

Current Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton is expected to become Mohave High School’s new principal, starting July 1. (Photo courtesy of Colorado Union High School District)

FRED MAYSON, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 4, 2023 8:04 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Current Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton will hopefully be returning to Mohave High School to serve as its new principal, starting July 1. Hamilton previously served as Career and Technical Education instructor at MHS between 2014 and 2021 and held multiple coaching positions for the volleyball, spirit line and track and field teams during her tenure.

Following her time at MHS, she served at Lee Williams HS for two years. Her first year was as CTE instructor, and her second year was spent as the school's athletic director

She graduated with a Bachelor's of Science with a focus in photography from North Arizona University in 2012, followed by a Master's degree in Educational Leadership in 2019.

"The principal search committee interviewed some strong candidates, but they were most impressed by Ms. Hamilton’s vision for the future of Mohave High School," said Superintendent Tim Richard. "I am confident that Ms. Hamilton will help the Thunderbirds to continue winning in academics, the arts and athletics."

Her appointment, which is pending Colorado Union High School District governing board approval, will make her the sixth principal within three years.

After the retirement of principal Steve Lawrence in 2021, the position was succeeded by principal Duane Scofield. However, one week into the 2021-22 school year, Scofield abruptly resigned.

He was succeeded by Deann Osuna, who served as assistant principal at River Valley High School during the previous year. She resigned at the end of the school year for personal family reasons and a desire to work at the K-8 level instead of at high school level.

Osuna was succeeded by Gina Covert, who served as principal until May of this year due to "administrative restructuring" according to Richard. Richard will serve as interim MHS principal until the end of the school year.

The school will be holding a "Meet The Principal" event at 6 p.m. on May 16 inside the MHS cafeteria. The school is at 2251 Highway 95.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State