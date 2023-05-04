Lee Williams athletic director named new Mohave High School principal

BULLHEAD CITY – Current Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton will hopefully be returning to Mohave High School to serve as its new principal, starting July 1. Hamilton previously served as Career and Technical Education instructor at MHS between 2014 and 2021 and held multiple coaching positions for the volleyball, spirit line and track and field teams during her tenure.

Following her time at MHS, she served at Lee Williams HS for two years. Her first year was as CTE instructor, and her second year was spent as the school's athletic director

She graduated with a Bachelor's of Science with a focus in photography from North Arizona University in 2012, followed by a Master's degree in Educational Leadership in 2019.

"The principal search committee interviewed some strong candidates, but they were most impressed by Ms. Hamilton’s vision for the future of Mohave High School," said Superintendent Tim Richard. "I am confident that Ms. Hamilton will help the Thunderbirds to continue winning in academics, the arts and athletics."

Her appointment, which is pending Colorado Union High School District governing board approval, will make her the sixth principal within three years.

After the retirement of principal Steve Lawrence in 2021, the position was succeeded by principal Duane Scofield. However, one week into the 2021-22 school year, Scofield abruptly resigned.

He was succeeded by Deann Osuna, who served as assistant principal at River Valley High School during the previous year. She resigned at the end of the school year for personal family reasons and a desire to work at the K-8 level instead of at high school level.

Osuna was succeeded by Gina Covert, who served as principal until May of this year due to "administrative restructuring" according to Richard. Richard will serve as interim MHS principal until the end of the school year.

The school will be holding a "Meet The Principal" event at 6 p.m. on May 16 inside the MHS cafeteria. The school is at 2251 Highway 95.