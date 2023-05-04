Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender, reckless driving

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John Gideon Branch, 61 of Lake Havasu City, for felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor reckless driving.

On Saturday, April 29 at approximately 3 p.m., deputies were on patrol in the area of Highway 95 and Industrial Boulevard. According to an MCSO news release, deputies observed a grey SUV traveling southbound on Highway 95 and observed the SUV was using the center median to pass other vehicles.

Law enforcement reported that the SUV continued on to use the median to pass several times and make unsafe lane changes with no regard to the motoring public. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 95 and Palo Verde Street and made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Branch.

While conducting a records check, Branch removed himself from his vehicle and began emptying his pockets onto the ground. Branch was detained and placed into the deputy’s vehicle. A completion of the records check revealed Branch to be a registered sex offender who was out of compliance with his registration requirements.

Branch was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for the above charges without incident.