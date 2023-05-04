Mohave Community College and NUCOR Steel partner to utilize future Advanced Manufacturing Training Center

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College and NUCOR Steel-Kingman have entered into a historic partnership to help teach students skills needed for the future workforce.



According to a MCC news release, the college and NUCOR signed a Memorandum of Understanding that states both will work together with the goal of providing a skilled workforce eligible for employment with NUCOR. This is the first of many such partnerships the college is developing with companies and industries throughout the region.

“This is a great day for students, the community, the College and NUCOR,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “As the College moves forward with building northwestern Arizona’s only Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, we are also working with industry partners such as NUCOR to create curriculum that meets the specific demands of each industry. It’s a win for everyone in Mohave County.”

The AMTC will serve the entire region from its base at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. MCC board members recently approved purchasing land from the City, and the College is planning to break ground this fall. NUCOR Steel-Kingman General Manager Matt Blitch said the company is looking forward to working closely with the college to create a pipeline of highly skilled employees for the company.

“We are excited for this opportunity to partner with the college and look forward to playing a part in developing this facility,” said Blitch. “MCC is investing in our future, the future of manufacturing in Kingman and Mohave County, and most importantly, our young men and women within the community.”

He said the partnership will also afford the company an opportunity to provide upskilling for current employees. Jason Gee, MCC Dean of Career and Technical Education, has been instrumental in helping the college develop the educational framework of the AMTC and said it will be a game changer for Mohave County.

"I am very excited about the potential of this partnership with NUCOR Steel,” said Gee. “We foresee building training programs that include all aspects of the AMTC, including industrial maintenance, welding, fabrication, programmable logic controllers, job readiness and so much more. It’s important for everyone to know that we can and will provide training for every industry that needs highly skilled employees in our region, and we’re open to building comparable partnerships with any company interested in doing so. Partnerships like these will truly open doors for students in skilled trades programs."

Those interested in learning more about partnering with the college on workforce training should contact the Kirk Lacy, dean of workforce and regional development at 928-704-4373 or email him at KLacy@Mohave.edu.