Police release additional information in case of Havasu doctor

LAKE HAVASU CITY – On paper, 40-year-old Jose A. Lopez was a multimillionaire who entered Lake Havasu City’s medical industry to help members of the community. But according to police, Lopez is a convicted felon without a medical license, who may have used his position to obtain prescription medication for himself and others.

Lopez, who may have referred to himself as "Dr. Joseph Lopez," is now awaiting trial on almost 50 felony counts including fraud, money laundering, forgery, computer tampering and conspiracy in the wake of an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The Lake Havasu City Police Department this week released additional details in his ongoing case.

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Lopez operated in Havasu under the Institute for Men’s Health and Performance at 89 Civic Center Lane. Police say that Lopez worked as a manager at the office, which is the home of Lake Havasu Primary Care, under Havasu physician Essa Sidiqi.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department began its initial investigation into Lopez in March 2021. A report detailing that investigation was released to the public on Wednesday.

Initial suspicions and private investigators

According to police, Lopez was employed for more than three years at Lake Havasu Primary Care. At the time he was hired, Lopez allegedly told Sidiqi that he was independently wealthy, and applied for a management position at the office to aid Havasu patients.

In March 2021, Sidiqi reportedly terminated Lopez’ employment when he learned that Lopez may have prescribed medications including muscle relaxers to himself, using Sidiqi’s signature.

After Lopez’ termination, police say Sidiqi hired a private investigator to further investigate Lopez’ alleged activities. According to the investigation report, those investigators learned that Lopez was subject to multiple liens amounting to more than $100,000. Investigators also allegedly learned that Lopez had a felony conviction in Arizona for similar offenses in Maricopa County, committed in 2008.

At the time of that investigation, Lopez was additionally found to be the owner and proprietor of “El Chaparro Restaurant” taco stand, in the town of Parker.

According to investigators, Lopez was licensed only to practice massage therapy in the state of Arizona, under a license that expired last year.

Criminal history

According to Maricopa County Superior Court records, Lopez was indicted in 2008 with four counts of unlawful practice of medicine, four counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and two counts of possession of narcotics for sale.

Lopez, who was a licensed massage therapist until his license expired in 2007, worked at the office of a Phoenix medical provider. Police say that Lopez may have unlawfully practiced medicine at the business, and illegally issued prescriptions to himself in a manner similar to the accusations against him this year.

Court records show that Lopez pleaded guilty in 2009 to all charges except one count of unlawful practice and one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Lopez served 8.5 years in prison for the offense, and was released in September 2018.

Current accusations

According to police, Lopez was not legally licensed to provide prescriptions to patients at Lake Havasu Primary Care.

A review of Lopez’ records at Lake Havasu Primary Care appeared to show that Lopez had prescribed multiple prescriptions to himself using Sidiqi’s signature, investigators said. He is also believed by investigators to have created profiles for patients at the business who may not have existed, with the intent of issuing fraudulent prescriptions.

According to investigators, signatures for prescriptions allegedly issued by Lopez did not match a sample signature provided by Sidiqi in the case.

Among those prescriptions were muscle relaxers, according to police. Investigators say that documentation showed Lopez was listed as a patient in 16 physical therapy sessions, following a 2020 car accident. According to witness statements, Lopez had not received any such physical therapy from the health care provider listed in Lopez’ records.

In 2021, witnesses reported that Lopez may have collaborated with another former employee of Havasu Primary Care, identified by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office as Bonnie Elizarraraz. Elizarraraz has also been charged with counts of conspiracy and fraud in the Attorney General’s investigation.

According to alleged witness statements, three patients complained to Sidiqi’s staff after Lopez’ employment was terminated.

“Those patients cited that (Lopez) would prescribe them controlled substances without hassle,” the investigation report said.

Pending trial

Investigation in the case was turned over to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office on April 23, 2021. That investigation appeared to have concluded in December, when an Arizona grand jury indicted Lopez on four counts of fraud, one count of conspiracy, 41 counts of computer tampering, one count of identity theft and one count of money laundering.

Lake Havasu City Police officers took Lopez into custody on Dec. 16, at a location on the 2000 block of McCulloch Boulevard.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking the assistance of any Lake Havasu City or Mohave County residents who received treatment from Lopez. Those patients are asked to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section at 928-778-7463.

Lopez’ next scheduled appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place at a June 27 status conference