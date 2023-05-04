OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Texas gang member arrested in Havasu on fugitive warrant

Bobby D. Eubanks (MCSO photo)

Brandon Messick, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 4, 2023 7:51 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City police officers assisted in the arrest of a Texas fugitive this week, in a traffic stop conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 when deputies confronted Bobby D. Eubanks, 41, during a high-risk traffic stop at 121 Lake Havasu Avenue. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Eubanks surrendered himself into custody at the scene, and was transported to the county jail in Kingman.

The West Texas Anti-Gang Center, which is a collaboration of multiple Texas law enforcement agencies against gang activity in the Lone Star State, has identified Eubanks as a member of the West Texas Tangos.

According to a 2019 report by the Houston Chronicle, the “Tangos” (often known as “Tango Blast”) are believed to comprise Texas’ largest criminal gang, with more than 19,000 members.

