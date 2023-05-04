Wiggins wins wind-shortened Laughlin Open

LAKE MOHAVE – High winds at Lake Mohave turned the scheduled three-day Western Outdoor News BASS Laughlin Open into one day of competition – but it didn't stop some of the Southwest's top anglers from finding fish.

The top six professionals – and their amateur partners – managed to pull 20-pound stringers of five bass from the water in the third major tournament staged in the last 13 months by WON BASS at the lake north of Bullhead City. The tournament was held in partnership with Visit Laughlin and the Laughlin Tourism Commission.

Los Angeles resident Dylan Buchanan, whose father lives in Laughlin, has been going to Lake Mohave for the past 25 years and has “never seen in all that time more excitement, interest and popular participation than on Thursday at the Landing."

"The morning boat launch was a spectacle of beautiful and immaculately maintained vessels and highly enthusiastic fishermen and fisherwomen," he added.

Both small- and large-mouth bass were acceptable quarry for the tournament. Native species such as trout, catfish and razorback sucker (endangered) were released back into the lake. Entrants were issued special bags to be hung from the side of the boat to preserve their live catches.

The National Park Service canceled the first day, Wednesday, and the final day, Friday, because of high winds in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. That prevented the boats from venturing out for competition and reduced the event to only a single day of actual fishing. Kevin Wiggins of Winterhaven, California, was crowned champion based on Thursday's action. Wiggins brought in his five-fish limit of bass at 21.33 pounds, claiming the title by a little more than 11 ounces over runner-up Justin Kerr of Lake Havasu City.

Kerr, who won the inaugural Laughlin Open last March, settled for second this year with five fish weighing 20.61 pounds.

Third went to Cody Steckel, of Las Vegas, at 20.54 pounds. Steckel was fourth in last year's inaugural Laughlin Open.

Nevada anglers Anthony Salazar of Henderson and Tim Klinger of Boulder City tied for fourth, each at 20.26 pounds, with Max Hernandez of Queen Creek placing sixth at 20.16.

The field included 112 WON BASS pros, each paired with an amateur for the team competition that saw more than 500 fish taken. All live fish were returned to the water in compliance with WON BASS' catch-and-release rules. Seventy-three teams collected 15 pounds or more, with 99 teams surpassing the 10-pound total.

A number of regional pros took part in the event.

Mike Williams, of Lake Havasu City, was 13th at 19.46 pounds; Tony Lain, of Havasu, was 17th at 19.02; Roy Hawk, of Havasu, was 41st at 17.73; John Morrow, of Kingman, was 44th at 17.44; Frankie Mueller, of Kingman, was 48th at 17.20; Jessie Marquez, of Havasu, was 56th at 16.54; Zach VerBrugge, of Havasu, was 58th at 16.46; Aaron Riggs, of Havasu, was 62nd at 16.04; Mark Williams, of Havasu, was 77th at 14.84; Joe Uribe Sr., of Havasu, was 84th at 13.68; Mike Huseman, of Bullhead City, was 91st at 12.27; Sheldon Johnson, of Kingman, was 94th at 11.72; and Josh Albee, of Golden Valley, was 107th at 7.24.

Ronnie Orbaker, of Madera, California, was the top amateur, paired with Wiggins for the 21.33 total. Thaddeus Vinson, of Medford, Oregon, was second, teaming with Kerr for the 20.61-pound haul.

Rounding out the top five in the AAA standings were Brian Reaves, of Bullhead City, at 20.54 pounds; and John Bitting, of Kingman, and Anthony Souza, of Rio Vista, California, at 20.26 pounds each.

Other area amateurs in the top 40 were Havasu entries Ralph Wells in eighth, Joe Bistine IV in ninth, Ron Janke in 11th, David Crunden in 15th, Michael McCarville in 21st and Kevin Holmgreen in 37th. Jerry Pulley, of Fort Mohave, placed 33rd.

Six five-pounders were caught – five by the pros and one by an amateur – during Thursday's competition, led by pro Melvin Williams, of Chula Vista, California, with a fish officially weighing in at 5.49 pounds. That one fish accounted for more than a third of Williams' 15.85-pound total that placed him 65th overall.

Hernandez was second among the pros in the big fish competition at 5.22 pounds with Brett Leber, of Dixon, California, third at 5.08 – his only catch for the day.

Brian Colby, of Prescott, won big bass honors in the amateur division with a 5.21-pounder. Orbaker had the second-largest fish among amateurs at 4.99 pounds, and Vinson was third at 4.60.

The tournament paid out more than $100,000 in cash with Wiggins collecting $15,000 for winning the pro division and Orbaker claiming $4,600 as the top amateur. Wiggins also took home a new fully-equipped boat – a Bobcat with a Mercury Pro XS 150 motor and lithium battery – and $2,250 in big stringer money for his 21.33-pound bag. Orbaker also got $1,125 in big stringer cash and an AbuGarcia rod and reel.

It was the second area WON BASS tournament impacted by the weather this year. In February, the Arizona Open, scheduled for Lake Havasu, was scuttled because of high winds and storms in the area. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 10-12 at the new Havasu Riviera Marina.

Weather wasn't an issue in last year's Laughlin Open or in the 2022 WON BASS U.S. Open last October, both conducted at Lake Mohave. WON BASS is planning a return visit to Lake Mohave for the 41st edition of the U.S. Open Oct. 16-18. The winner of that event will receive a 2024 Bass Cat Cougar boat with a Mercury 250 Pro SX motor valued at $84,000, plus $100,000 in cash. Last year, 189 boats competed.