Sat, May 06
50th anniversary of Doxel BLEVE incident coming up

Kingman Fire Department is holding a commemoration on July 7, at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. at 2 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 3:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department will hold a commemoration on July 7, 2023 for the 50th anniversary of the Doxel BLEVE incident.

According to a KFD news release, the commemoration will be held at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. at 2 p.m. on July 7. The BLEVE (Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion) happened on July 5, 1973 in Kingman. The incident occurred when a propane tank car being off-loaded caught fire and while career and volunteer firefighters were fighting the fire the BLEVE occurred. The incident killed 11 fire firefighters and one civilian. It also burned three other firefighters, two police officers and 95 civilians.

Kingman has remembered the 11 firefighters within the community over the past 50 years. There are 11 trees planted at station 21, 11 lights surround the Kingman City Complex and Lee Williams High School is named in honor of the principal who was one of the volunteer firefighters. Firefighter’s Memorial Park is also in named in their honor and a bench is placed in front of the Fire Administration Office. Other honors can be seen throughout the City of Kingman.

